‘Central govt neglecting Kaleshwaram’

Irrigation minister T Harish Rao accused the Central government of totally neglecting the Kaleshwaram Project.  

Published: 20th September 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET:Irrigation minister T Harish Rao accused the Central government of totally neglecting the Kaleshwaram Project. 

The minister made the comment during his visit to Gurrala Gondhi village in Siddipet constituency on Wednesday to receive a copy of the resolution passed by the villagers vowing to vote for him in the 2019 Assembly elections.The minister said: “Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had visited Delhi nearly 50 times seeking national status for Kaleshwaram Project but the BJP-led Central government did not care a bit. The Central government is showing total negligence towards the project.”

“BJP president Amit Shah recently held a meeting in Mahbubnagar and made a false claim that BJP has done a lot for Telangana. The State had not received any money from the Centre,” he added. Speaking about the forthcoming elections, he said: “All the opposition parties have joined hands, but TRS will easily defeat this group.”

