Drone used to film home of minister

By Express News Service

SURVAPET:Suryapet SP Venkateshwarlu told the media on Wednesday that a drone was used to carry out the video recording of Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy’s residence in Nagaram village.

BJP’s state vice president S Venkateshwar Rao claimed that his son Varun was behind the filming of Reddy’s residence. He said that Reddy had illegally constructed his house at Nagaram by designing it at the same height as the road level which would create troubles for the village during the rainy season when water will enter into neighbouring houses. In order to get more details of the design of the house, the filming was done, he said.