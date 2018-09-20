Home States Telangana

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls Rafale deal the biggest scam of the century

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that the Rafale deal was the biggest scam of the century, stressing that PM Narendra  Modi owed an answer to the nation on the issue.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that the Rafale deal was the biggest scam of the century, stressing that PM Narendra Modi owed an answer to the nation on the issue.

“While the UPA government during its tenure made a deal to buy about 126 fighter jets from France for a price of `523 crore each, PM Modi made a deal to buy about 36 fighter jets at the price of Rs 1670 crore each. He has made this deal himself without the knowledge of defence minister and Defence Acquisition Committee. He has not just tripled the price of each fighter jet, but also reduced the number of fighter jets drastically. This is the biggest scam of this century,”  said Azad.

“The decision to buy 126 fighter jets was made in 2007 as defence forces perceived threat from both China and Pakistan. The perceived threat to India from these nations has now increased. But instead of increasing the number of fighter jets to be procured, Modi has decreased it to 36 from 126. He has not just committed the biggest scam by tripling the price of these jets, but also compromised on national security by decreasing the number of fighter jets,” added Azad.

