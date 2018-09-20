Home States Telangana

‘Grand alliance is ‘Dushta Chathushtayam’

TRS MP from Nizamabad K Kavitha on Wednesday described the ‘grand alliance’ between Congress and other parties in the State as a ‘Dushta Chathushtayam’ (a group of Kauravas in the Mahabharatha).

NIZAMABAD:TRS MP from Nizamabad K Kavitha on Wednesday described the ‘grand alliance’ between Congress and other parties in the State as a ‘Dushta Chathushtayam’ (a group of Kauravas in the Mahabharatha). The TRS leader made these comments in Nizamabad town where she attended meetings with party cadre in Balkonda and Armoor Assembly constituencies.

She said that parties that had come together to form the alliance had only done so because they were not confident of going to the elections alone and also did not have anything common with each other. “TDP has always been against Congress, so how can they suddenly ally with them? Also, how is Kodandaram’s Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) allying with these parties? These are the very parties that were against Telangana formation. Does Kodandaram want to hand over Telangana to those who betrayed her for so long?” the TRS leader  questioned.

