By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Following the three-day police custody of Congress party senior leader and former Sangareddy MLA Toorpu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, the Market police on Wednesday took him into custody for questioning based on court directions.

The police questioned him at the DCP Task Force office in the presence of his advocate. During the interrogation, Jagga Reddy was asked questions in connection with him obtaining fake passports.