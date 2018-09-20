Telangana government is indirectly funding pollution of water bodies: Activists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever wondered how much the government spends on arrangements for the Ganesh idol immersion and Navaratri festivities? In the last four years, 2014 to 2017, the government has spent almost Rs 22 crore for making these arrangements, just in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, according to a government order issued Irrigation and Command Area Development department.

The news has angered activists who claim the government is indirectly funding the pollution of water bodies. They have also claimed that the State government was not following the guidelines laid out by the Central Pollution Control Board for immersion of idols. “The construction of immersion ponds near lakes by the State government is in violation of law,” says green activist Lubna Sarwath.

“These immersion ponds have been constructed right inside the Full Tank Level of lakes and this violation is funded by the State government. We are planning to approach the court and appeal for removal of these immersion ponds,” she says. As per CPCB guidelines, idols must only be immersed in a corner of lake which has been cordoned and covered with removable synthetic liners at the bottom.

After immersion, these liners must be removed along with remains of the idols, lime should be added to the water to allow the solids to settle down and de-sludging of the lake must be carried out.

Lubna Sarwath also points out that though Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi had promised to build the 57-feet tall Khairatabad Ganesh using clay, following suggestions of Governor ESL Narasimhan, this year it opted for Plaster of Paris.