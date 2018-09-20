Home States Telangana

Telangana government is indirectly funding pollution of water bodies: Activists

The news has angered activists who claim the government is indirectly funding the pollution of water bodies.

Published: 20th September 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever wondered how much the government spends on arrangements for the Ganesh idol immersion and Navaratri festivities? In the last four years, 2014 to 2017, the government has spent almost Rs 22 crore for making these arrangements, just in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, according to a government order issued Irrigation and Command Area Development department.

The news has angered activists who claim the government is indirectly funding the pollution of water bodies. They have also claimed that the State government was not following the guidelines laid out by the Central Pollution Control Board for immersion of idols. “The construction of immersion ponds near lakes by the State government is in violation of law,” says green activist Lubna Sarwath.

“These immersion ponds have been constructed right inside the Full Tank Level of lakes and this violation is funded by the State government. We are planning to approach the court and appeal for removal of these immersion ponds,” she says. As per CPCB guidelines, idols must only be immersed in a corner of lake which has been cordoned and covered with removable synthetic liners at the bottom.

After immersion, these liners must be removed along with remains of the idols, lime should be added to the water to allow the solids to settle down and de-sludging of the lake must be carried out.

Lubna Sarwath also points out that though Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi had promised to build the 57-feet tall Khairatabad Ganesh using clay, following suggestions of Governor ESL Narasimhan, this year it opted for Plaster of Paris.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
water pollution Central Pollution Control Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina