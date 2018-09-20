TRS candidates resort to ‘discreet’ poll campaign

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: To avoid the obstacles being created by scheming leaders of rival parties, which are leading to embarrassing lukewarm response from the people, the TRS candidates are adopting new methods to reach out to their voters in the undivided Mahbubnagar district.

A senior leader of the party said: “We visited some areas immediately after announcement of our names by our party president and Chief Minister KCR. We visited these places by giving prior information to the local people. But we were surprised by the lukewarm response from the people. We found out that at some places, leaders of rival party have provoked the people to corner us. This has prompted us to come up with an innovative idea and start discreet election campaign.” The TRS candidates are now surprising the people by visiting their constituencies without prior information.

They are believed to be keeping their own followers in the dark about which village or area they are visiting the next day. Interestingly, these candidates are also keeping the media at bay and not sharing their tour details to avoid the ‘bitter experiences’.According to sources, the candidates are also visiting the houses dissident leaders.