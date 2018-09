By UNI

NIZAMABAD: Two people were killed on the spot when a motorcycle on which they were riding lost control and dashed against a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus at Armur in the district on Thursday.

The bus was proceeding to Nizamabad from Nirmal when the accident occurred, police said.

The deceased belonging to Subhasnagar, were identified as Sunila and Yogesh.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.