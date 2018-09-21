Home States Telangana

As dissent brews, Congress may have an SC leader as CM candidate

As soon as the committees were announced, differences in party’s Telangana unit started to surface.

Published: 21st September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By J Deepti Nandan Reddy 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As dissent is brewing among the heavyweights in Telangana Congress post announcement of committees, an SC leader might emerge as the consensus candidate for CM post. Significantly, after the announcement of committees, firebrand  leader Revanth Reddy, who is said to have not been in good terms with TPCC  president Uttam Kumar Reddy and seen as a prime contender for Campaign  Committee leadership, announced that he would work towards Rahul Gandhi’s vision of making an SC leader the Chief Minister of Telangana. This statement seems to have already set a direction for the grand old party’s campaign in Telangana.           

As soon as the committees were announced, differences in party’s Telangana unit started to surface. On Thursday, many leaders came out in open about their  disapproval over the roles allotted to them.“There are ‘coverts’ in Telangana Congress who are in touch with KCR. They have come in the way of me becoming chairman of Campaign  Committee, as they fear that if I lead the campaign, TRS will be ousted from power. I was told that I would be made the Campaign Committee chairman and even had been readying a campaign vehicle. But these ‘coverts’ have played spoilsport.

I fear they are sabotaging Congress’s chances of victory. It is better to keep me in Chanchalguda Jail rather than making me chairman of Strategy and Planning Committee and restricted to Gandhi Bhavan,” said senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, making serious allegations over the committees.

Not just V Hanumantha Rao, several senior leaders like DK Aruna, A  Revanth Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy expressed their displeasure over the responsibilities entrusted to them. “Only brokers were given place in the election committees. RC Khuntia has become a ‘’Shani’’ for Telangana Congress. Posts are given to brokers who haunt Gandhi Bhavan, neglecting the leaders who have support among people. 

Though Sonia Gandhi delivered Telangana, Congress lost in last elections due to local leadership’s mistakes. The same result will repeat if popular leaders who have people’s support are neglected,” said Komatireddy  Rajagopal Reddy, creating a storm. While the newly-announced committees are creating quite a furore in Congress,  sources from AICC say that a non-controversial SC candidate like Bhatti  Vikramarka was named as Campaign Committee chairman, only to avoid infighting among influential leaders from ‘Reddy’ community, as naming any one leader from the community would severely displease the others. But AICC’s plot of naming an SC candidate as Campaign Committee chairman has given enough fodder for dissidents in party’s state unit. However, as the dissidence is only expected to rise in TPCC, it appears imminent that an SC leader will emerge as consensus candidate for the top post.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
congress TRS Revanth Reddy Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 