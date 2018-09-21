Bike snatched by armed suspects in escape bid traced

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bike which the armed robbers snatched from a passerby after a failed dacoity attempt at Nagaram village on the city outskirts on Tuesday, was found abandoned. Passersby who noticed the bike lying in the trees in front of a private firm located at ECIL, alerted police control room and the bike was recovered immediately by the investigating teams.

On Tuesday, the suspects armed with firearms, withdrew after the owner of the jewellery shop they attempted to loot resisted and snatched firearm from them. In a bid to escape, while they were speeding on two bikes, one bike hit a car in the opposite direction and three suspects riding on the bike fell down. They recovered immediately and took to their heels. While on the run, they intercepted a biker and snatched his bike, after raining blows on him with another pistol they carried with them.

On Thursday evening around 4, the police control room received a call from a person, who informed that the bike police were searching for, is lying in the trees. He told police that he had seen a message from police on WhatsApp asking for clues regarding the bike and remembered it.