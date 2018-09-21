Home States Telangana

Over 17 lakh apply for enrolment as voters

Published: 21st September 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the publication of integrated draft electoral rolls on September 10, as many as 17 lakh applications have been received for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls across all 31 districts of Telangana till date. Inclusion of names through submission of Form-6 could either be new enrolments as first-time voters or previous voters who applied afresh after their names were found deleted from the electoral rolls.   ‘’I cannot quantify the number of deleted voters who have submitted for re-enrolment right now,” chief electoral officer of Telangana Rajat Kumar said. 

The CEO said that as many as 4.92 lakh voters were found to have demographically multiple entries (having similar names, photos and addresses etc) in all the 31 districts.  The CEO appealed to all the political parties to depute their booth-level agents for error free electoral rolls.

