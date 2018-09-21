Home States Telangana

Scared kidnappers set boy free

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a cinematic turn of events, the kidnap mystery of Kaushik, the Class 10 boy who was abducted at Shadnagar in Rangareddy district on Wednesday, came to a happy ending after the boy made a phone call to his father on Thursday. Though the kidnappers had called Kaushik’s father Venkatesh Goud on Wednesday, stating that they will soon make their demands known to him, the boy claimed that they left him at Bahadurpura, around 50 kms away from Shadnagar, on Thursday morning. 

Kaushik then used a passerby’s phone to call his father and inform him that he is safe. Based on the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and picked up the boy. He was later handed over to his parents. Kaushik told police that there were four persons in the car who were continuously taking instructions over the phone from another person.  

“According to the evidence gathered, the clues given by the boy, they could be residents of Hyderabad,” Surendar said. Kaushik was kidnapped on Wednesday while returning home from tuition along with two friends.

An SUV intercepted them a little away from their house, the culprits asked the boys if they know the residence of Venkatesh Goud. Kaushik responded first saying that he knew the house as Venkatesh is his father. The kidnappers asked him to show the way and took him into the vehicle and sped away. They called Kaushik’s father saying that they had kidnapped is son and warned him not to inform police. They also told Venkatesh that they will reveal their demands later.

