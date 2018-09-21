Home States Telangana

TSRTC to replace old buses in eight to nine months: Chairman

And, that is putting a single bus to continuously move, in a day, for more than 2.3 times, averagely.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Baloo’s day out in KArimnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I’ll ensure that 100 per cent of period and old buses will be replaced by the time my tenure is over -- in 8 to 9 months,” stated Somavarapu Satyanarayana, Chairman, TSRTC at a press conference in the aftermath of the tragic bus accident at Kondagattu that claimed 61 lives.

“It is a bad habit to run buses with more than its capacity and that is the primary reason for the accident. There was no mechanical fault in the Kondagattu accident,” Satyanarayana said while explaining the sorry condition in which the 10,500 fleets of TSRTC buses are functioning. “In one day we ply our buses for 36 lakh kilometres against the recommended 15 lakh kilometres.

And, that is putting a single bus to continuously move, in a day, for more than 2.3 times, averagely. If we have to adhere by that standard then 800 buses should be scrapped every year.” he argued. 

Currently, under flack, the cash-strapped corporation seems to have finally taken control measures in avoiding further embarrassment as it looks to reconsider pending “files” to align the organisation on a positive growth trajectory, barring the poor condition of its fleet of buses. 

Such files, Satyanarayana said, “will ensure in tapping subsidies from central government. To this effect, a new report is set to come in 2-3 months.” Cross model subsidies given out by the central government will also be tapped and the best operations across the world will be found out, he added.

Kondagattu ghat road closed following accident
Jagtial:Taking a serious note of recent road accident in Kondaguttu, where 57 people, including 39 women and four children, were killed and 31 injured, after an overcrowded TSRTC bus swerved off a ghat road and hurtled 30ft down onto a valley at Sanivarampet village in Jagtial district, officials concerned closed the ghat road and erected barricades on Thursday. To ferry devotees to the temple, the RTC has introduced two mini buses in that route. Collector A Sharath along with SP Sindhu Sharma, inaugurated the buses, which will ferry devotees from Dongalamarri stage to hillock temple

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 