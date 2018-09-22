BJP launches video contest to expose TRS’ failures

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP state committee member D Aravind announced the launch of ‘Pungi Bajavo’, a novel video film competition, to expose the TRS government’s failures, especially the delay in implementing the Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakathiya programmes.

Speaking to the media about the party’s unique idea here on Friday, Aravind informed that a five-member jury will select the seven best videos and present fabulous prizes to the winners.

“This contest’s aim is to expose TRS and the claims over their government’s flagship programmes,” Aravind said.

“The competition is open to those below 18 years of age and they should shoot a four-minute video over the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakathiya schemes in their villages and towns. The videos, with their comments, address and other details should be sent to WhatsApp numbers (6303906319, 6303906338, 6303906316,6303906317) on or before October 20,” he said.

“A five-member jury will select the top seven videos and we will announce the winners on October 25. The first prize winner will receive three ‘tola’ gold with the second and third winners getting two tolas (20 grams) and one tola (10 grams) respectively. The next four best videos will be rewarded with consolation prizes.”