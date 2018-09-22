Home States Telangana

BJP launches video contest to expose TRS’ failures

The videos, with their comments, address and other details should be send to WhatApp numbers (6303906319, 6303906338, 6303906316,6303906317) on or before October 20,” he said.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP state committee member D Aravind announced the launch of ‘Pungi Bajavo’,  a novel video film competition, to expose the TRS government’s failures, especially the delay in implementing the Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakathiya programmes.

Speaking to the media about the party’s unique idea here on Friday, Aravind informed that a five-member jury will select the seven best videos and present fabulous prizes to the winners.

“This contest’s aim is to expose TRS and the claims over their government’s flagship programmes,” Aravind said.

“The competition is open to those below 18 years of age and they should shoot a four-minute video over the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakathiya schemes in their villages and towns. The videos, with their comments, address and other details should be sent to WhatsApp numbers (6303906319, 6303906338, 6303906316,6303906317) on or before October 20,” he said.

“A five-member jury will select the top seven videos and we will announce the winners on October 25. The first prize winner will receive three ‘tola’ gold with the second and third winners getting two tolas (20 grams) and one tola (10 grams) respectively. The next four best videos will be rewarded with consolation prizes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Pungi Bajavo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash