Hyderabad High Court dismisses case against Lok Adalat, fines petitioner

The bench comprising Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad was dismissing the petition filed by one C Narender seeking to set aside the award passed by the Lok Adalat.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:44 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the conduct of the petitioner as abhorrent, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has recently imposed costs of `1 lakh on the petitioner for abusing the process of the Court by indulging in vexatious litigation. “The petitioner secured the benefit of enjoying the property allotted to the respondent (sister of the petitioner) based on the settlement for the last six years on the strength of the stay. The petitioner is saddled with costs of Rs 1 lakh payable to his sister”, the bench noted.

The bench comprising Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad was dismissing the petition filed by one C Narender seeking to set aside the award passed by the Lok Adalat. In 2010, M Swaroopa Rani approached Lok Adalat when her brother refused to give her share in the family properties.

