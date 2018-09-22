Home States Telangana

PIL filed in Hyderabad High Court seeking fresh electoral roll schedule

Referring to the electoral strength of the Kukatpally, the petitioner association contended that about 1.57 lakh voters in the said segment have been deleted.

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking direction to the Telangana State chief electoral officer to give 45 days time, instead of 15 days, for the people to submit claims and objections regarding the voters list.

The petitioner association “Community Organisation for Peoples’ Emancipation”, represented by its president U Siva Prasad, submitted that the State chief electoral officer (CEO) had first undertaken the exercise of special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date.

It was an extensive activity spread over a period of four months Following the State’s decision to dissolve the Legislative Assembly to go in for early elections to Telangana State, the CEO had released a press note stating that the revision of voters list would be taken up for a period of only 15 days, which included for filing claims and objections, as compared to earlier 60 days, it pointed out. Referring to the electoral strength of the Kukatpally, the petitioner association contended that about 1.57 lakh voters in the said segment have been deleted.

