Signs of distrust against TRS in Korutla and Choppadandi

KARIMNAGAR: A few months ago, before early Assembly elections were just a rumour and not imminent reality, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders in the erstwhile Karimnagar district were under the impression that nothing would spoil their chances of forming the next government.

However things appear to be changing — on Friday, at some places in Korutla and Choppadandi constituencies, writings on walls and flexis started appearing asking ‘why people should continue to vote for TRS government when they aren’t fulfilling their promises.’

Timmani Gangadhar, a youth in Ibrahimpatnam mandal in Korutla constituency, had declared with writings on his house’s wall which say: “None of my family members will vote for KCR.” Gangadhar has also listed on his wall 12 reasons why his family is upset with the caretaker government.

He questioned the government’s alleged failure to provide them with one lakh jobs to unemployed youth, failure to provide aid to NRIs stuck in the Gulf, and also its failure to waive farm loans. Pictures of the writings have gone viral and are making the rounds on social media.

The constituency was represented by K Vidyasagar Rao in the now-dissolved Assembly, and he been allowed to contest on the same ticket once again.

Interestingly, Ibrahimpatnam, where Gangadhar lives, comes under Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency represented by K Kavitha who is the daughter of caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Similarly, at Vedira village in Choppadandi constituency, a huge banner has been put up on the Jagtial-Karimnagar highway by a BJP leaders asking why people should continue to vote for TRS.

While something such as this, coming from an Opposition party leader, is not unheard of, it has not helped the morale of an already demotivated TRS cadre in the constituency that still does not have an MLA candidate — Choppadandi MLA B Shobha’s candidature was ‘put on hold’.