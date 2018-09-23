Asaduddin Owaisi questions Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Rafale deal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to former French president Francois Hollande’s statement on Rafale deal, MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to come clean on the issue. A French media outlet had quoted Hollande as saying that it was the Indian government that proposed Reliance Defence as partner. Manufacturer of Rafale jets Dassault, meanwhile, has refuted the claim.

“This is a very serious issue. This is a deal between a Prime Minister and President of two countries. Now, between them, who is telling the truth? The Defence Minister should issue a statement regarding the matter as soon as possible,” Owaisi said while addressing the media from his party headquarters on Saturday.



Reacting to Dassault’s denial, he said: “Dassault’s statement doesn’t even take cognisance of Hollande’s statement. Indians wants to know the truth. It is weird that a company that has not made a single part of an aircraft was given contract. This is not right for India’s security,” he added.

Telangana people will ensure Ravinder Reddy’s defeat

Slamming retired justice Ravinder Reddy, who acquitted all accused in Mecca Masjid blast case, for his decision to join BJP, Owaisi said voters would ensure his defeat. “I am sure that Aseemanand and co. will campaign for him. However, I have faith in Telangana’s composite culture. Our voters will ensure that Reddy forfeits his deposit,” Owaisi said.