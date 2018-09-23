Home States Telangana

Finally, NRI farmers to get the Rythu Bandhu benefits

The State government has finally issued guidelines for clearing cheques to NRI farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries grin after encashing the cheques they received under Rythu Bandhu scheme in Karimnagar | Express photo

By Express News Service

The government had handed over cheques to local farmers but the small and marginal farmers who left for Gulf destinations like the UAE and other countries were deprived of the benefits.

As per the rules of Rythu Bandhu, a farmer has to collect his cheque in-person but the same is not viable for the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) farmers.

The government finally framed the guidelines to distribute cheques to such NRI farmers too with principal secretary for agriculture issuing guidelines through a memo.  “These farmers are eligible for the assistance as per the guidelines of the scheme,” the memo said.

