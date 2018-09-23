‘Grand alliance would not win even ten seats: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the assurances given by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy as “impracticable” to implement, Industries & IT minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday quipped: “Even if the budgets of all the six southern States are used, it is not possible to implement the assurances made by the Congress.”

Addressing an election meeting in Yellareddipet in Sircilla, Rama Rao said, “The budgets of AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Pondicherry will not be sufficient to implement the promises made by the Congress. For the sake of votes, Congress is making such promises.”

The TPCC chief had earlier assured to waive `2 lakh crop loan to each farmer at one go if the Congress came to power. “If it is practical to implement, then why is the Congress not waiving farm loans in Punjab and Karnataka,” KTR wondered.

Coming down heavily on the TDP-Congress alliance, the minister said: “AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote several letters to the Centre for stopping irrigation projects in Telangana. If the grand alliance of Congress-TDP came to power in Telangana, how can we expect that they will complete the projects,” Rama Rao said.

The minister exuded confidence that the party would retain power in the State even if all parties formed a grand alliance. The grand alliance would not win even ten Assembly seats, he predicted.

Responding on Congress leader Ghulam Naabi Azad’s statement that TRS had no role in the formation of Telangana, KTR said that without TRS, Telangana could not have been a reality in the next 300 years.