Home States Telangana

Learn from Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, AP BJP leader to CM Naidu

It seems like Telangana BJP has inspired its party cadre in AP to call for early polls there.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It seems like Telangana BJP has inspired its party cadre in AP to call for early polls there. The AP BJP cadre has also requested AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu to take heed from IT minister KT Rama Rao in getting loans.

S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, vice-president of BJP in AP, on Saturday said people in AP have lost trust in Naidu as the CM has put the State for sale in share market. “You (Naidu) cannot run the government as people have lost trust in you. Like Telangana, dissolve the assembly,” he said. He added: “When minister KT Rama Rao could procure loans at a lesser interest rate for GHMC, why can’t AP do the same.

BJP mobilises party cadre for poll
Hyderabad: After TRS and Congress, it’s BJP which has started to work on its poll prospects in the State by mobilising party cadre to woo voters. The BJP, on Saturday, announced that 80 per cent of cadre, across various levels, has been readied. “80 per cent of booth-level committees have already been formed for poll campaign. Our primary focus will be going for door-to-door campaign,” said G Kishan Reddy, BJP leader, at a press conference. BJP is also mulling to have names of its first set of candidates announced in line of TRS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival