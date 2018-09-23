Learn from Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, AP BJP leader to CM Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It seems like Telangana BJP has inspired its party cadre in AP to call for early polls there. The AP BJP cadre has also requested AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu to take heed from IT minister KT Rama Rao in getting loans.

S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, vice-president of BJP in AP, on Saturday said people in AP have lost trust in Naidu as the CM has put the State for sale in share market. “You (Naidu) cannot run the government as people have lost trust in you. Like Telangana, dissolve the assembly,” he said. He added: “When minister KT Rama Rao could procure loans at a lesser interest rate for GHMC, why can’t AP do the same.

BJP mobilises party cadre for poll

Hyderabad: After TRS and Congress, it’s BJP which has started to work on its poll prospects in the State by mobilising party cadre to woo voters. The BJP, on Saturday, announced that 80 per cent of cadre, across various levels, has been readied. “80 per cent of booth-level committees have already been formed for poll campaign. Our primary focus will be going for door-to-door campaign,” said G Kishan Reddy, BJP leader, at a press conference. BJP is also mulling to have names of its first set of candidates announced in line of TRS.