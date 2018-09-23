Signal tampering the new mode to loot trains in Telangana?

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When trains pass through densely forested regions late at nights, it is favourable for robbers to bring them to a halt by tampering with its signal systems and loot passengers onboard.

In the Mahbubnagar robbery, a similar tactic was used by the robbers, said the railway police officials.

Explaining how the gang commits the offence, Railway Police officials said that the every signal pole has a box containing controls to switch the lights between red and green colour.

They break open the box to tamper with the connections, due to which the signal turns to red from green. Upon seeing red signal, pilot stops the train. Along side, they rain stones on train so that people panic and open windows.

When such cases started to increase, Railway Police has identified around 20 dark patches along the tracks, which are vulnerable for such offences and intensified patrolling along these stretches.