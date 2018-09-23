Home States Telangana

Signal tampering the new mode to loot trains in Telangana?

When trains pass through densely forested regions late at nights, it is favourable for robbers to bring them to a halt by tampering with its signal systems  and loot passengers onboard.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When trains pass through densely forested regions late at nights, it is favourable for robbers to bring them to a halt by tampering with its signal systems  and loot passengers onboard.

In the Mahbubnagar robbery, a similar tactic was used by the robbers, said the railway police officials.
Explaining how the gang commits the offence, Railway Police officials said that the every signal pole has a box containing controls to switch the lights between red and green colour.

They break open the box to tamper with the connections, due to which the signal turns to red from green. Upon seeing red signal, pilot stops the train. Along side, they rain stones on train so that people panic and open windows.

When such cases started to increase, Railway Police has identified around 20 dark patches along the tracks, which are vulnerable for such offences and intensified patrolling along these stretches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival