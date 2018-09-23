Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress secretary Madhu Yaskhi challenges TRS leader Vinod Kumar to open debate

Replying  to TRS senior leader and MP Vinod Kumar’s remarks  that there was no role of Congress in formation of Telangana, AICC secretary Madhu Yaskhi  challenged the former for an open debate.

Published: 23rd September 2018 03:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Replying to TRS senior leader and MP Vinod Kumar’s remarks that there was no role of Congress in the formation of Telangana, AICC secretary Madhu Yaskhi challenged the former for an open debate.

“Doesn’t Vinod Kumar know that new states are formed by Parliament and Sonia  Gandhi gave Telangana, seeing the sacrifices of activists and respecting the aspirations of Telangana people? It was Congress MPs and Telangana leaders who fought for Telangana, while KCR slept in the farmhouse. If TRS leaders say Congress has no role in Telangana formation, they will die a wretched death. Is Vinod Kumar ready for an open debate on Congress role in the formation of Telangana?” said Madhu Yaskhi.

An irate Madhu Yaskhi took the war of words to a personal level saying, “Didn’t KTR and Kavita meet me and beg when KCR was in NIMS? Did you forget how many times have you pleaded before me for helping to get permission for your brother’s medical college? How many times have you visited Azad, Jairam Ramesh homes? How much property you had then and now?

Saying that KCR has come to power by  tricking people and his family has been cheating all
sections in  Telangana, he expressed confidence that a ‘silent revolution’  is taking shape and people will put an end to TRS’s rule.

