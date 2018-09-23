Telangana government to go with Aarogyasri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch the Central government’s flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana on Sunday in Jharkhand, officials from Telangana Health department said State government did not adopt the Centre’s scheme and would continue to implement Aarogyasri Health Scheme.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme will provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually and targets to benefit more than 10 crore families belonging to poor and vulnerable population based on Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC). Aarogyasri Scheme provides Rs 2 lakh cover per year, to families living below poverty line.

An official from State Health department said Central scheme might not be adopted in next few months. “Because of elections ahead, it might not be adopted soon. A decision on it will be taken only after polls. We will continue to implement the Arogyasri Scheme which benefits more than 75 lakh out of over one crore families in the State,” the official said.