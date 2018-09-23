Home States Telangana

This Kharif, Telangana hopes for bumper paddy yields

The government has attributed the increase to construction of irrigation projects and rejuvenation of minor tanks.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File | Reuters)

Image for representational purpose only for cultivation season of kharif paddy crops. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government is expecting a bumper paddy crop this year. With estimates suggesting production could top 57 lakh tonnes, arrangements are being made to procure around 34 lakh tonnes of the grain. Last year the civil supplies department procured only 18 lakh tonnes.

“In the coming years, we are expecting paddy production to cross 70 lakh tonnes annually,” said civil supplies minister E Rajender, who held a review meeting with officials on Saturday.
He said the procurement target had been doubled this year due to an increase in production. Rajender directed officials to open a total of 3,140 procurement centres -- 1,128 IKP centres, 1,799 PACS centres and 213 others centres.

He said the procurement centres could be increased depending on the need. He also directed the officials to ensure that all centres have basic facilities. About 3 lakh tonnes of rice is required for the State pool this year while 1.5 tonnes would go for the Sanna Biyyam programme.

Multiple cotton purchasing centres to open in TS
Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, meanwhile, directed officials to open cotton purchasing centres at 98 yards and 288 mills in the State. All of these would be opened by October 20. Rao is said to have instructed the officials to open nine centres for purchasing green gram. The MSP for green gram is `6,975 per quintal, while for cotton its `5,450 per quintal.

