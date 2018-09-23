TRS to become key player in national politics: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana Rashtra Samithi would become a crucial player in national politics soon.

Addressing a TRS meeting in Yellareddipet in Sircilla on Saturday, he said: “The Modi government at Centre is over. The role of TRS at Centre will become crucial.

KTR’s remarks assumed significance in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to bring all the regional and like minded political parties on a single platform called “Federal Front”.

The Federal Front, according to KCR, is intended to bring a qualitative change in national politics and it will not be a mere political front. Rao is expected to take a key role in bringing all the political parties into Federal Front’s fold. The Federal Front will maintain equidistance from both BJP and Congress.

In this backdrop, KTR on Saturday said that the BJP days were over in Delhi and the TRS would play a key role in the national politics. Rama Rao also assured to set up an engineering college in Sircilla and work towards providing railway connectivity to his constituency.