Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Express halted in Mahbubnagar, robbed by gang

The signal device that was tampered with in Yeshwanthpur Express near Mahbubnagar railway station, on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Mouli Mareedu & K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD/MAHABUBNAGAR: A gang of robbers on Saturday brought Hyderabad bound Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Express to a halt by tampering with the signalling system by the side of the tracks. The train was halted in the middle of a forest area in Mahbubnagar district.

The men, suspected to be from ‘Parthi’ gang,  then entered one of the train’s sleeper coaches and snatched gold chains, a bag containing `10,000 cash, and four mobile phones belonging to passengers sitting by the window. The gang had tampered with the track’s signal system by cutting off the wires so that the signal would turn red.

Minutes after the train arrived at Kacheguda, the passengers approached railway police and lodged a complaint.

The Secunderabad Railway Police who went through the details on how the train was stopped and passengers were looted, strongly suspect that the notorious inter-state ‘Parthi’ gang members might be the ones who had tampered with signal system and looted passengers in Yeshwanthpur-Kachiguda Express Train.

“We analysed the modus operandi of the offence by collecting details from the passengers who were robbed and obtained inputs from Mahbubnagar police. We strongly suspect that the Parthi gang members might have tampered with the signal system and halted the train for a while,’’ said the Secunderabad GRP Superintendent of Police (SP) G Ashok Kumar.Meanwhile, the passengers who were looted said that the gang was quick to execute their plan and made an exit before they were caught.

“It was around 4 am when the train had stopped. We didn’t even realise it. The robbers suddenly approached our windows and began snatching gold chains from us. As soon as other passengers heard our cries of help, they came to our rescue. But the robbers ran away from the spot soon after,’’ said Baliwada Lakshmi, one of the victims of robbery.

The passengers could not get a good look at the faces of the miscreants as they were partially covered.
It was also dark in the night. However, they heard them speak Hindi which can be a clue. “We have deployed special teams to identify the miscreants and to nab them. We have also asked the local police to collect CCTV footage from nearest railway stations for proper verification. We suspect that three to five people of a gang were involved in this case,’’ said SP Ashok Kumar.

Previous offences
On June 22, 2018: A three member gang had committed a similar crime in Venkatadri Express at Gutti in Kurnool, AP. Three passengers were robbed
On July 3, 2018: The Secunderabad GRP team nabbed four persons of a Haryana-based gang for committing thefts in train in Hyderabad, Nampally, Kachiguda and S’bad

