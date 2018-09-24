No chance of Maoist attack in Telangana: Nayini Narsimha Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Telangana already in election mode and all MLAs touring the length and breadth of the State addressing numerous rallies and public meetings, the Telangana state police is a worried lot.

Sources disclosed to Express that following the AP killings, Telangana police will be issuing instructions to all public representatives and politicians belonging to all parties, to be alert and ensure that the police is notified about their movements so as to provide adequate security.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy while speaking to the media after conducting an aerial review of the Ganesh idol immersion in the city, said that Telangana police is on alert though there is no Maoist activity in the State.

“Police is on alert but there is no chance of an Araku-type of incident taking place here. No politician in the State has any threat from maoists,’’ he said.

Nayini Narashima Reddy said: “The State police had made foolproof arrangements along the borders and is all geared up to tackle any situation. And all security measures are in place.” “Though there are no specific inputs of anyone being targeted, precautions have to be taken. Since it is election time, the movements of all public representatives is at an all time high. All Commissioners and district SPs have been asked to step up vigil, including the districts bordering Maharashtra and Chattisgarh,’’ a senior police official said.

It is likely that the top brass may review the security of all politicos starting from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “It’s true that Maoist activity is close to nil in Telangana. There are always chances of Araku-type activities happening anywhere and therefore, we have to take all precautions,’’ a senior police official added.

Meanwhile, Additional forces of Grey Hounds and CRPF forces have been deployed at border and agency areas in Bhadradrikothagudem district. Since the district is considered to be ‘Maoist affected’, police have intensified combing operations as they suspect the two men who killed the TDP leaders in Araku in Andhra Pradesh might try to reach Chattisgarh through Telangana. The forces have sealed the 250 km long State border. Police have urged peoples’ representatives to temporarily suspend election campaigning in agency areas.