Poor rains might worsen summer next year in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: September is coming to an end but monsoon rains continue to be deficient in Hyderabad and surrounding districts like Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Medak and Sangareddy, that are home to large urban populations and many upcoming residential real estate ventures. The Southwest monsoon which starts in June, starts to withdraw from TS by October 15 normally, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The forecast by IMD that cyclone Daye would cause ‘heavy’ to ‘extreme heavy’ rainfall at most places in the state on Saturday also went kaput and only a handful of places in the state received light rainfall. If the situation continues, the post-monsoon months, especially next summer season would prove very difficult in residential areas as well as for borewell-dependent farmers because groundwater levels will plummet.

As per data available with Telangana groundwater department, in some districts with deficient rainfall groundwater levels dipped this year in August, an important monsoon month, as compared to last year. As per the forecast, southwest monsoon has been weak over TS. When contacted, IMD meteorologists said that the monsoon trough presently lies near the foothills of Himalaya and there is no forecast to tell when the weak monsoon would revive.

As per IMD forecast, only light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in the state in the coming 3-4 days.