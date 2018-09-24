Home States Telangana

Poor rains might worsen summer next year in Telangana

As per IMD forecast, only light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in the state in the coming 3-4 days.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Drought

Representational Image. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: September is coming to an end but monsoon rains continue to be deficient in Hyderabad and surrounding districts like Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Medak and Sangareddy, that are home to large urban populations and many upcoming residential real estate ventures. The Southwest monsoon which starts in June, starts to withdraw from TS by October 15 normally, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The forecast by IMD that cyclone Daye would cause ‘heavy’ to ‘extreme heavy’ rainfall at most places in the state on Saturday also went kaput and only a handful of places in the state received light rainfall. If the situation continues, the post-monsoon months, especially next summer season would prove very difficult in residential areas as well as for borewell-dependent farmers because groundwater levels will plummet.

As per data available with Telangana groundwater department, in some districts with deficient rainfall groundwater levels dipped this year in August, an important monsoon month, as compared to last year. As per the forecast, southwest monsoon has been weak over TS. When contacted, IMD meteorologists said that the monsoon trough presently lies near the foothills of Himalaya and there is no forecast to tell when the weak monsoon would revive.

As per IMD forecast, only light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in the state in the coming 3-4 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranga Reddy Telangana monsoon cyclone Daye

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival