Telangana: Kin claim boy wanted to sell their daughter

By Express News Service

JANGAON: The story of a tribal youth and an upper caste girl, who got married against the wishes of girl’s parents and claimed that they have a threat from girl’s parents and villagers of Maripadiga, took a new turn on Sunday. A day after the couple claimed a threat to their lives and sought police protection, the parents of the girl, Sandhya Reddy while refuting the allegations.

In fact, the girl’s parents claim that the boy actually took their daughter to Tirupati to sell her but when the Kavali police caught him at a lodge under suspicious circumstances, he tried to mislead police with claims of threat from them. Sandhya’s parents, N Laxma Reddy and Swapna are claiming that they were not even aware of their daughter’s marriage and that they came to know about it from police.