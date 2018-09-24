Home States Telangana

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy calls it a do-or-die poll for Congress in Telangana

Only the results of upcoming polls will prove if the Congress has gone right with the social media usage in the State.

HYDERABAD: Only the results of upcoming polls will prove if the Congress has gone right with the social media usage in the State. The grand old party is depending heavily on social media to connect with its one lakh party workers across the State through social media through video interactions.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy also instructed party cadre that time has come for them to emancipate Congress’ ideology among the people and reiterate that Telangana statehood had been granted by Congress. “It is a do-or-die election for us,” Reddy said to his party cadre on Sunday.

He urged the party workers to prove their loyalty and love for Telangana by ensuring that Congress humiliated TRS. About one lakh party workers conversed and deliberated with the TPCC president on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Youtube, on Sunday.

A direct teleconference was also held among 30,000 booth and Mandal presidents in three spells of 10,000 each, a release stated. Uttam insisted that his party cadre stayed cautious on various tactics that are likely to be adopted by TRS leaders in their respective constituencies.

He also said that TRS could misuse official machinery to conduct large-scale irregularities to influence the outcome of polls. He asked them to be vigilant and mentally prepared for any kind of situation.

