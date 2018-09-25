Home States Telangana

Congress focuses on SCs, STs; appeals to uproot TRS from power

Meanwhile, T Jayaprakash Reddy, who drove straight to Gandhi Bhavan from Chanchalguda Jail, alleged that Chandrasekhar Rao was indulging into  vendetta politics.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:23 AM

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy of Congress ( FIle Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday urged SCs and STs in the State to teach a befitting lesson to caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as TRS had allegedly cheated these two sections on all fronts.

“TRS has neither made an SC chief minister nor fulfilled the promise of giving three-acre land to Dalits. Instead, it has tortured and killed SCs and STs for fighting against illegal sand mafia. Illegal sand mining is done under supervision of KCR family in TS,” he said, while welcoming former Maoist from Chevella, Bheem Bharat, into party fold.

Another senior TPCC leader Marri Sashidhar Reddy, speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, accused KCR of influencing the Election Commission. EC is preparing voters list according to instructions of KCR. They are not revealing the details of the newly registered voters and of those who were removed, he said.
Interestingly, while senior leaders were busy with party activities in State, heavyweight K Jana Reddy flew to Delhi to seek party tickets for both himself and his son. While Jana Reddy is said to be planning to contest from Miryalguda, his son Raghuveer Reddy is expecting ticket for Nagarjunasagar constituency.

