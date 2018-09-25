Home States Telangana

Fresh show cause notice issued to Rajgopal Reddy

TPCC’s DAC, which met under the leadership of M Kodanda Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, was not satisfied with the explanation given by Rajgopal Reddy.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be a no end for the infighting in Telangana Congress as TPCC’s Disciplinary Action Committee issued a fresh show cause notice to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who had openly expressed his displeasure over election committees constituted for the ensuing polls.

“We received your explanation on September 24 in three days while you were given two days time till September 23. The Committee has gone through your 3-page explanation and is surprised that there is no proper answer and no change in your attitude. Further, even in the media conference on September 21, you criticised even the Disciplinary Action committee in a harsh way. We are providing you one day time to submit your explanation in a proper manner, failing which the committee will take stern action against you,” wrote DAC to Rajgopal Reddy after the meeting.

While Congress leaders waited for the committee’s decision, the decision has sent party circles into further tizzy. While many wished for peaceful end to the row, now they expect more fireworks from the bigwigs.
“While RC Khuntia, against whom Rajgopal Reddy spoke harshly, has reportedly asked TPCC to go soft on him, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is said to be prevailing upon the committee to create pressure on Rajgopal Reddy. With DAC issuing a fresh show cause notice, Rajgopal Reddy will either get further agitated or will approach Rahul Gandhi,” said an insider from TS Congress.

Commenting on the issue earlier, newly-appointed TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar pointed out that Rajgopal Reddy should name the ‘brokers’ and ‘jokers’ in the party instead of blaming all.

