GRP, RPF officials discuss safety measures in wake of train robbery

HYDERABAD/ MAHBUBNAGAR: Left red-faced over the recent robbery on Yeshwanthpur Express, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have asked their personnel to take all possible measures to crackdown upon the gang which looted gold, cash and phones from the passengers. One of the options available to them includes opening fire at the gang members.

A meeting was held by Government Railway police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials in the wake the dacoity in the Yeshwanthpur Express at Divitipally in Mahabubnagar district on Saturday.

During the meeting, it was discussed about the measures to be taken to avoid recurrence of such incidents and also to zero in on the culprits.

The officials discussed various options that could be explored in case of an attempt on any train. The meeting also sought to strengthen coordination between GRP, RPF and how they should coordinate with the local police, where such incidents are likely to occur.

According to a senior railway police official, discussions were held on how to minimise dacoities, robberies, thefts and other crimes in trains and how the staff should coordinate with different wings on board and at railway stations, police outposts and local police stations. They were told how to equip themselves with torches, lathis, stone guards and be ready to face any incident.

The first thing to be done, when any train stop at an unscheduled location, especially if it is a forest area is to disembark from the train, with lights focussing towards the suspects, if any. If the situation is not controlled or is likely to be harmful to them or the passengers, they can open fire, according to the provisions under CrPC. As a safety measure, not only express and long running trains, but all trains running at nights, will have now armed escort teams during night.

Meanwhile, robberies in trains by signal tampering were also reported at Balanagar railway station, where the Jabalpur Express was targeted. Similar offences were also reported at Kaukuntla of the district. On the other hand, the attitude of railway police in nabbing the robbers has become the butt of all criticism as there is a strong belief that the railway police is showing callous attitude in cracking the cases.