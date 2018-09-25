Home States Telangana

Hyderabad: A walk on escalator, a bicycle ride to Raj Bhavan

At MGBS metro station, embarrassment hit in the face of the organisers who were overseeing the special run.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

A number of commuters who chose to take a Metro ride on Monday expressed their desire to use it as an alternative means of transport | express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The inauguration of the Ameerpet-LB Nagar sector of Metro Rail was marred by two minor incidents, which led to chief guest and Governor ESL Narasimhan asking people to be “non-critical” of the Metro for the ‘first few days as such things were bound to happen’.

First there was a technical snag at MGBS station that left the Governor, minister and other officials stranded for few moments. Then there was a brief protest by the BJP workers at Ameerpet metro against the TRS government’s failure to highlight the Centre’s contribution in making the Metro functional.

At MGBS metro station, embarrassment hit in the face of the organisers who were overseeing the special run.  The officials and guests got down at MGBS station - considered Asia’s biggest, to inspect the engineering marvel of the structure.

However, when they gathered at the concourse to get to the platform level, to the surprise of the organisers, the escalator developed a snag.  There was further embarrassment as the technical staff failed to fix it in time even as IT Minister KT Rama Rao, the Governor, and MD of HMRL NVS Reddy kept waiting.  
A visibly frustrated Rama Rao then escorted the governor as the duo, accompanied by even more embarrassed NVS Reddy, walked on the escalator. The trio though brushed off the entire episode with a hearty laugh.

Later, the Governor said, “you can say during the initial days that ‘this not here’ or ‘that is no there’,” comparing it to the construction of one’s home ‘which is not complete from the beginning’. “Bear with us for a few days and then tell us how good the service is,” he added.

Meanwhile, at Ameerpet metro station supporters of BJP raised slogans against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for giving due credit to the Central governments’ contribution in making the metro a reality.

The supporters also red-flagged the government for not including MP Bandaru Dattatreya’s photograph in the advertisements brought out to promoted the inauguration of the metro.

“The centre has agreed to pay Rs1,450 crore, of which Rs1,200 crore has already been sanctioned. The State government has no federal spirit in advertising about the Central government’s contribution,” the BJP workers said.

