Hyderabad High Court notices to 2007 twin blasts convicts

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday issued notices to the convicts Md Akbar Ismail Choudhari and Aneeq Shafeeq Sayeed, the two Indian Mujahideen operatives who were awarded capital punishment by the Special NIA Court recently in the twin blasts case of 2007 at Gokul chat and Lumbini Park. The bench directed the concerned jail superintendent to handover the notices to the two convicts.

The lower court had sent the relevant files to the High Court for confirming the death sentence awarded to the said convicts. The bench passed this order while dealing with the refer trail petitions relating to the two convicts.

The prosecution has filed appeals before the High Court challenging the order of the lower court in acquitting other accused Farooq Sharfuddin Tarqash and Md Sadiq Israr Shaik in the case. On Monday, the bench issued notices to the said convicts and adjourned the case by four weeks.