Home States Telangana

IIIT Basara students demand appointment of regular Vice-Chancellor

Over 4,000 students of IIIT-Basar on Monday protested demanding the State government to fulfill their demands.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Students of IIIT-Basara stage protest in front of the administration office, here on Monday | Express photo

By Express News Service

NIRMAL: Over 4,000 students of IIIT-Basar on Monday protested demanding the State government to fulfill their demands. The students boycotted the classes and urged Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao to visit the college and resolve their problems.

The protesting students told the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of the college A Ashok and Administrative officer Venkat Swamy that they would continue their protest until KTR visits their campus and resolve all the issues. Their demands include appointing a regular vice-chancellor, whose post is vacant for the last two years, filling of vacant faculty posts, water shortage issue and insufficient books in the library.

They stage demonstration in front of  the administrative building.  Though in-charge vice chancellor tried to calm down the students, they refused to budge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIIT-Basar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?