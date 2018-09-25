IIIT Basara students demand appointment of regular Vice-Chancellor

By Express News Service

NIRMAL: Over 4,000 students of IIIT-Basar on Monday protested demanding the State government to fulfill their demands. The students boycotted the classes and urged Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao to visit the college and resolve their problems.

The protesting students told the in-charge Vice-Chancellor of the college A Ashok and Administrative officer Venkat Swamy that they would continue their protest until KTR visits their campus and resolve all the issues. Their demands include appointing a regular vice-chancellor, whose post is vacant for the last two years, filling of vacant faculty posts, water shortage issue and insufficient books in the library.

They stage demonstration in front of the administrative building. Though in-charge vice chancellor tried to calm down the students, they refused to budge.