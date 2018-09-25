Home States Telangana

 JNTUH teachers’ turn for document verification

Besides the teachers, even college managements are not happy with JNTU’s latest diktat as it disrupts regular classes in colleges.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the sensational case of a principal with fake BTech and PhD degrees coming to fore, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has cracked a whip on all faculty members, including principals of affiliated colleges, who have obtained their degrees from private universities.

The varsity issued notices to over 100 faculty members of 34 colleges, asking them to visit the university along with all their original educational certificates for the verification. The verification process will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. While speaking to Express, JNTU registrar Prof N Yadaiah said that verification is a “routine activity” that is taken up to check the credentials of all faculty.

“Since we cannot individually verify the documents of all faculty at one go, we do it in slots,” he clarified and added that the university regularly receives complaints regarding fake degrees of faculty in affiliated colleges.

As part of the screening process, JNTU has also asked the faculty members to upload their certificates on the university portal. The latest circular, however, has sent lecturers and even colleges into a tizzy. Balakrishna Reddy, president of Technical Institutions Employees Association, told Express that lecturers who fail to establish the authenticity of their degrees would lose their current jobs.

Besides, their unique ID issued by the university would also be blocked, making it impossible for them to work in any of the JNTU affiliated colleges. “This was not a standalone case. In fact, there is another principal of an engineering college in Dindigul who has obtained his PhD degree from CMJ University, Shillong, under distance mode. But since UGC has barred doctoral programme under distance mode since 2016, how could he have got his doctoral degree?” questioned a senior faculty from a city-based engineering college. He alleged that nearly 22 principals of have dubious degrees.

Besides the teachers, even college managements are not happy with JNTU’s latest diktat as it disrupts regular classes in colleges.

Goutham Rao, president of Telangana Engineering Colleges Association, said that despite many rounds of verification and after selection of lecturers by JNTU’s selection committee, if such frauds still happen, the university should also take action against its own staff too.

‘Suspend degrees of faculty enrolled between 2001-05’
Meanwhile, JNTUH has also issued instructions regarding the suspension of BE/BTech and ME/MTech degrees of faculty who were enrolled for the courses between 2001 and 2005 in the deemed universities of JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth, Rajasthan, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education, Rajasthan, Allahabad Agriculture Research Institute, Allahabad and Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation, Salem, Tamil Nadu. It has asked for a report on action taken against such faculty by September 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JNTUH

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?