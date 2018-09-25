Passport case: Conditional bail for Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLA from Sangareddy and Senior Congress leader Turupu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jaggareddy was granted conditional bail in the human trafficking and forgery case he is facing. After hearing arguments over the bail petition moved by Jaggareddy’s counsel, the VI Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court granted bail to Jaggareddy which will be valid for two months, said Jaggareddy’s counsel.

The court, while granting bail, directed Jaggareddy to furnish two securities worth `50,000 each, and also report at market Police station every Sunday between 10am to 12pm, so as to cooperate with the police in further investigation.

Earlier, after he was remanded to judicial custody, Jaggareddy’s counsel moved a bail petition, but it was dismissed after the prosecution opposed it. On Monday, his counsel moved another bail petition before the court.

The prosecution opposed the bail saying if granted bail, Jaggareddy could influence witnesses and that would tamper investigation. However, Jaggareddy’s counsel contended that he was already in police custody and major portion of investigation was already complete.