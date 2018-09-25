Petition filed in Hyderabad High Court to fill Lok Ayukta posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking directions to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to take immediate steps for filling the vacant posts of Lok Ayukta and Upa Lok Ayukta.

Petitioner J Atcha Rao, resident of Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district, stated that he has been suffering with the unbearable sound and air pollution caused by his neighbour who runs generator repairing workshop. When the doors of the institution of Lok Ayukta of AP and Telangana was knocked for redressal of his grievance, he was informed that the post of Lok Ayukta was vacant and his matter was posted to Nov 20 this year.

The petitioner said that he moved the High Court with a plea to declare the non-filling of the vacant post of Lok Ayukta and Upa Lok Ayukta since last one year as illegal. Principal secretary to general administration departments of AP and Teangana, Registrar of Lok Ayukta and the Bhimavaram municipal commissioner were named as the respondents.