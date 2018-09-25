Home States Telangana

Simham singlegaa vastondi, roars KT Rama Rao; welcomes Congressmen to TRS

The TRS too sailed with Congress in 2004, as it promised to deliver Telangana state.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that though there was nothing wrong in forging alliances during elections, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday questioned the rationale behind Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) joining hands with Congress and TDP in the coming polls.

“TJS president Kodandaram said that TJS is forging an alliance with Congress and TDP as per the aspirations of Telangana martyrs. I wonder which martyr family told him to forge an alliance with parties which are responsible for the killing of Telangana youths?,” KTR wondered.

Addressing Congress workers from Narsampet who joined TRS at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, the minister termed both TDP and Congress as “nara hantaka” parties.

“There is nothing wrong in forging alliances. The TRS too sailed with Congress in 2004, as it promised to deliver Telangana state. But, when the Congress deceived Telangana, then TRS forged an alliance with TDP to defeat the same Congress,” KTR recalled. But, this time ‘simham singlegaa vastundi’ (lion (TRS) is coming alone), KTR remarked.

The minister also termed both TDP and Congress as ‘Rabandulu’ (vultures) which killed farmers at Basheerbagh and Mudigonda. “No state Chief Minister in the country gave Rs 4,000 per acre to farmers.

Select between Rabandulu and real Bandhu,” Rama Rao said. He also cautioned the voters to not support the Congress-TDP alliance. “If you vote for Congress, its leaders will not show their face till next polls. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu wrote letters against construction of TS irrigation projects. Think, will  he allow construction of Kaleshwaram and Sitharama projects if Congress-TDP combine came to power.
Meanwhile, TS Parisraamika Vettala Samakhya handed over a cheque for Rs 37 lakh to Kerala flood relief.

