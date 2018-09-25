Home States Telangana

Telangana government to assist South Central Railways in resolving concerns around RUBs

This includes the much contested Hitech city MMTS RUB, for which he informed that works have begun and a new RUB is underway.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:56 AM

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting at rest the many confusions around the various Railway Under Bridge projects in the city, the General Manager of South Central Railways, Vinod Kumar Yadav said that the SCR and the State government have identified and begun resolving the issues around 11-12 pending RUB projects in the city. This includes the much contested Hitech city MMTS RUB, for which he informed that works have begun and a new RUB is underway.

Kumar reiterated that the SCR was facing no shortage of funds when it came to the building of RUBs and whatever delays were being experienced was due to either technical issues or acquisition issues for the approach roads.

“We recently had a meeting with KTR on the same grounds where the 10-12 RUB’s in the twin cities were discussed elaborately,” said Vinod Kumar.

Explaining that most of the issues arose from the fact that there was a delay in making the approach roads for the RUB he said, “As per GOI police, the approach road and the central box like structure need to be funded in 50-50 ratio by railways and the state government. While the central structure is made by railways, the approach roads are by the State government.

We have clarified that there is no shortage of money and the central portion can readily be made, however there are so issues of finding lands for approach roads by the state government.” He said that monthly meetings are conducted to resolve RUB issues.

