Telangana: Two injured in fire at pharma company on city outskirts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fire broke out at a pharma company located in Bollaram industrial area on the city outskirts on Monday morning, injuring two workers and damaging property worth lakhs. A short circuit in a transformer outside the company led to the fire, said police.

A case has been booked against the pharma company in-charge Ramesh and the injured persons were admitted to a private hospital.

According to police, Aditya pharma is located at Bolarum under the limits of Bachupally police station. On Monday morning, while the workers were changing shifts, fire broke in a transformer and soon spread to the chemical drums in the pharma company. Two workers Ch Sai Kumar (21) and Uday Kumar (21), both hailing from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and working as operators in the company were at the gate, when the incident happened. They were caught in fires and sustained around 30 per cent of burns.

Police has found out that the company was into recycling of used chemical drugs and the drums were filled with the drugs which were yet to be recycled. Had the fire spread further and caught the recycled drugs, the effect would have more severe, police said. SV Shekar, Sub-Inspector from Bachupally police station said that six fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire in less than two hours. Two workers were injured, while loss of property is to be estimated by the owners.

“A case of negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance and causing injuries has been registered against the company in-charge. Based on the evidence, investigation will proceed,” said SV Shekar.

The workers who are undergoing treatment are said to be recovering.