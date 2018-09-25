Home States Telangana

Telangana: Two injured in fire at pharma company on city outskirts

A short circuit in a transformer outside the company led to the fire, said police.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

The chemical company engulfed in smoke after fire broke out at Bolarum industrial area in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fire broke out at a pharma company located in Bollaram industrial area on the city outskirts on Monday morning, injuring two workers and damaging property worth lakhs. A short circuit in a transformer outside the company led to the fire, said police.

A case has been booked against the pharma company in-charge Ramesh and the injured persons were admitted to a private hospital.

According to police, Aditya pharma is located at Bolarum under the limits of Bachupally police station. On Monday morning, while the workers were changing shifts, fire broke in a transformer and soon spread to the chemical drums in the pharma company. Two workers Ch Sai Kumar (21) and Uday Kumar (21), both hailing from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and working as operators in the company were at the gate, when the incident happened. They were caught in fires and sustained around 30 per cent of burns.

Police has found out that the company was into recycling of used chemical drugs and the drums were filled with the drugs which were yet to be recycled. Had the fire spread further and caught the recycled drugs, the effect would have more severe, police said. SV Shekar, Sub-Inspector from Bachupally police station said that six fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire in less than two hours. Two workers were injured, while loss of property is to be estimated by the owners.

“A case of negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance and causing injuries has been registered against the company in-charge. Based on the evidence, investigation will proceed,” said SV Shekar.
The workers who are undergoing treatment are said to be recovering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?