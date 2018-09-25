Home States Telangana

TRS to hold Twitter workshop for party cadre

The party has already dispatched campaigning material to all the 105 candidates, whose names were cleared in the first list recently.

Published: 25th September 2018

TRS election campaign material dispatched to 105 Assembly segments from Hyderabad. The material included TRS flags, caps, photos of KCR | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an eye on the coming Assembly elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has decided to conduct a workshop for its party cadres who were active on twitter. This is aimed at taking the party closer to the people using social media platform.

TRS and its top leaders including KT Rama Rao and K Kavitha are quite tech-savvy and have a huge following on twitter. With this proposal, TRS on Monday tweeted: @trspartyonline “Enrol your name today to participate in “Twitter Workshop” for TRS party cadre and Social Media opinion leaders”. The party also provided a proforma on the party website for registration of names for the workshop.

“Twitter approached the party offering training for its cadre to become active on twitter. The social media giant is thrilled by the following KTR and TRS enjoy. That is why they offered to train the party cadre and we responded positively,” K Chandrasekhar Rao’s political secretary Seri Subhash Reddy told Express. Meanwhile, TRS is at the forefront when it came to campaigning in TS.

The party has already dispatched campaigning material to all the 105 candidates, whose names were cleared in the first list recently. Seri Subhash Reddy supervised the distribution. The campaign material including flags, buntings, photos of KCR, party kanduvas, hats, badges, election symbols were sent to 105 Assembly segments on Monday.

