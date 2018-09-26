Bathukamma hoardings will be displayed in Delhi, Mumbai this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi wanted the senior officials to give suggestions on how to promote Bathukamma festival across the globe. The government would take steps once the officials submitted their views.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with officials at Secretariat on Tuesday on the arrangements for Bathukamma. This year the festival would commence on October 9 and Saddula Bathukamma would be conducted on October 17. Joshi directed the officials to make arrangements at Tank Bund for conducting Bathukamma.

Municipal Administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar suggested the officials to take the help of Ministry of Foreign Affairs for popularising Bathukamma across the globe. The Embassies and consulates in different countries should be contacted for this purpose, Arvind Kumar said. He sad that hoardings would be displayed in Delhi and Mumbai highlighting the significance of Bathukamma.

Tourism Secretary B Venkatesham said that the Tourism department would distribute Bathukamma booklets in international flight and Shatabdi trains. All the important hotels in the State would display Bathukammas. He said that Telangana NRIs celebrated Bathukamma in USA, Canada, London and Dubai. He said that with they were planning to arrange 100 floating Bathukamms with the help of private industrialists.