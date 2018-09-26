Detention-stir gets students detained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 40 engineering students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) and Osmania University (OU) were detained by the Panjagutta police when they staged a protest at Gunfoundry here on Tuesday demanding removal of the detention policy.

Sharan Raichur, president of Telangana Engineering Students Joint Action Committee (JAC), said that even though AICTE norms said that students needed to secure 50 per cent marks in all subjects for promotion, the universities had tweaked the norms which was resulting in a loss of one year to students.

“In the last couple of years 20,000 students have been detained by these two universities,” he said.

The students also alleged that state universities were doing this at the behest of the state government which did not want to reimburse the tuition fees of students. “It wants to keep the expenditure on reimbursements as low as possible and is therefore promoting the detention system,” Sharan said.

First-year students of OU-affiliated engineering colleges need to get 50 per cent credits to be promoted to second year and 50 per cent cumulative credits in the remaining years. In JNTU-affiliated colleges students are required to secure 28, 68 and 100 credits respectively in the first, second and third years respectively for promotion.