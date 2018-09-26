Home States Telangana

Electoral list: Filing of claims and objections completed

The CEO of Telangana directed all the 31 District Electoral Officers to dispose claims and objections by October 4.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As today was the last day for filing of claims and objections relating to second special summary revision of electoral rolls, people visited their respective polling stations to verify their names in the photo electoral rolls with Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

As some of the electors found their names missing from their electoral rolls, they protested with the BLOs over their names missing from the list. However, BLOs clarified voters and submitted Form-6 to include their names in the electoral list.
 

The BLOs informed that those citizens who have not enrolled as voters have time to enroll their names till 10 days before the nominations are filed, it will be a continuous process for enrollment of voters, they told citizens.   

As some people who wanted to delete their names as could be enrolled somewhere or family members died, took Form-7 to delete their names from the list.  As some voters found their names wrongly spelt and  house addresses wrong, they submitted Form-8 to modify them while some who changed their constituency took Form-8A (Transposition).

Till Yesterday, during the filing of claims and objections on online, as many as 2,97,655 requested for inclusion of names by filing Form-6, as many as 4,825  for deletion  of names by filing Form-7, about 33,905  filed Form-8 for modification of names and  13,752 filed Form-8A (Transposition). Through BLOs at polling booths, 2,72,218 submitted Form-6 applications for new enrollment, 1,75,981 submitted Form-7 for deletion, 18,593 for corrections and 58,304 applications for transposition from one constituency to other constituency.

Row over missing  names  
With some of the electors finding their names missing from the electoral rolls, they protested with the BLOs over the same. However, the BLOs checked with  the list, and later, handed over Form-6 so that voters with missing names could include their names in the electoral list.

