Home States Telangana

For Rs 3 saree, Warangal women bring traffic to standstill

A shopping mall’s publicity stunt brought traffic in Warangal circle to a standstill for over 45 minutes on Tuesday.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of women who gathered in front of a shopping mall in Warangal on Tuesday, which offered sarees for `3 | Express

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

WARANGAL: A shopping mall’s publicity stunt brought traffic in Warangal circle to a standstill for over 45 minutes on Tuesday. Finally, police had to intervene and ask the mall owner to shutdown the showroom to restore order. In a bid to boost business, mall owner Kasam Pullaiah had advertised in newspapers that he was selling sarees at just Rs 3 per piece.

As news of the strange discount sale spread like wildfire, women from the city and surrounding areas started lining up outside the showroom as early as 8 am in the morning. By noon,  women were seen standing in a line that stretched over a kilometre from the mall that is located in a crowded market area.

While the crowd surrounding the shop brought traffic to a standstill, a few overzealous customers were pushing and jostling, creating a stampede-like situation. Soon, a large contingent of police was rushed to the spot, who asked the mall owner to shutdown for the day.  This did not improve the situation and police had to forcefully remove the women to restore vehicular movement. Later, cops reportedly pulled up the mall owner for announcing the discount offer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Warangal circle Saree Mall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh