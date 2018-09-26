Home States Telangana

HC dismisses PIL on Bhojagutta lands

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the Telangana Housing Board had allocated the said 13 acres of land for taking up construction activity by the NJR Builders.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL regarding a dispute over lands situated at Bhojagutta in Gudimalkapur (Asifnagar mandal) at Mehdipatnam in the city as a similar petition was pending for adjudication before a single judge. There was scope of issue of contradictory orders if the said land issue was heard separately by the single judge and the division bench. It was not proper for the petitioner to file the PIL when another petition on the same issue was being heard by the High Court, the bench said.

The bench dismissed the PIL filed by Syed Mohammed Fayaz and another person seeking a direction to the GHMC commissioner not to allow the respondent - NJR Constructions & Builders from carrying out any further construction in any manner in respect of the 13 acres of land covered in survey numbers 297/1/1, 297/2/1, 298/1 and 294/1 situated at Gudimalkapur village in Asifnagar mandal unless and until it was demarcated by covering with a boundary wall. The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the Telangana Housing Board had allocated the said 13 acres of land for taking up construction activity by the NJR Builders.

