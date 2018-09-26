Home States Telangana

HC stays reversion of AMVIs to previous posts

When complaints were made that the said certificates obtained from the educational institutions in Rajasthan, Punjab and other places were bogus, the government ordered a CID probe.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a relief to 34 assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVIs) working in Telangana, the High Court has stayed implementation of the orders passed by the authorities of State transport department reverting them to previous posts on the ground that they had no valid certificates of educational qualification. While directing the government to continue them in their present posts i.e. AMVI, the court issued notices to the respondent authorities for filing counter affidavit on the issue.

Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order on petitions filed separately by the 34 AMVIs challenging the orders of the transport department. In 2010-11, the petitioners, who were working as constables and senior assistants in the department, were promoted as AMVIs keeping in view their diploma certificates in mechanical engineering.

